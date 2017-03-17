Now Playing
Posted: March 17, 2017

Comedian Artie Lange arrested over drug possession

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Artie Lange attends the LA Premiere of
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2017 file photo, Artie Lange attends the LA Premiere of "Crashing" in Los Angeles. Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz told the NJ Advance Media that 49-year-old comedian was arrested on Sunday, March 12, after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

HOBOKEN, N.J. —

Comedian Artie Lange was arrested recently on drug possession charges outside his New Jersey home.

Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz tells to NJ Advance Media (http://bit.ly/2mEaW6G) that 49-year-old Lange was arrested on Sunday after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building.

Officers found cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia both on him and in his car.

Lange has a history of drug addiction.

He was recently featured on HBO's new comedy series "Crashing," which stars Peter Holmes and is produced Judd Apatow. He plays himself as a mentor to Holmes' character who is trying to make it as a stand-up comedian.

On Friday he tweeted about the arrest, saying he's "doing great."

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

