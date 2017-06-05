Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 05, 2017

Comedian Jerry Lewis hospitalized for infection

Comments
FILE - In this April 12, 2014 file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. A publicist for Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 12, 2014 file photo, actor and comedian Jerry Lewis poses during an interview at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. A publicist for Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection. The 91-year-old comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday, June 2, 2017, so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition. Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS —

A publicist for Jerry Lewis says the comedian is recovering after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection.

The 91-year-old comedian and actor was taken to the hospital on Friday so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition.

Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.

Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.

The comedian is scheduled to travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation