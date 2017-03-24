Coming for you: Who is Kendrick talking about in new song?

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs on the second day of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Lamar called out rappers by name in his infamous "Control" verse released in 2013, but the internet is playing the guessing game about his target in a new song. Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" on Friday, March 24, 2017, and caused a frenzy on social media as fans and listeners tried to figure out whom the rap prince was referring to in the buzzed track. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

AP Music Writer

Kendrick Lamar called out rappers by name in his infamous "Control" verse released in 2013, but the internet is playing the guessing game about his target in a new song.

Lamar released "The Heart Part 4" on Friday and caused a frenzy on social media as fans and listeners tried to figure out whom the rap prince was referring to in the buzzed track.

Drake, Big Sean and J. Cole were some of the rappers speculated to be Lamar's target on the song, which starts with the line, "Don't tell a lie on me/ I won't tell the truth about you."

On the second verse he raps, "Tiptoeing around my name ... you lame/ And when I get at you, homie, don't you just tell me you was just playing."

The 29-year-old Compton rapper also name-drops President Donald Trump in the song, calling him a "chump."

"Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk/ Tell 'em that God coming/ And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to something/ Electoral votes look like memorial votes/ But America's truth ain't ignoring the votes," Lamar raps.

Lamar is expected to release a new album this year. It will be the follow-up to 2015's Grammy-winning "To Pimp a Butterfly."

On "Control," Lamar received praise for his guest verse on the song by Big Sean, which also featured Jay Electronica. On the track, Lamar called himself "the king of New York" and "the king of the coast." He also called out 11 rappers, including Drake, J. Cole, A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Meek Mill, Mac Miller, Wale, Big K.R.I.T., Tyler, the Creator as well as his "Control" co-stars.

