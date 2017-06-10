Now Playing
Posted: June 10, 2017

Contemporary art exhibition documenta 14 opens in Germany

A man stands behind the installation 'Sails' by Greek artist Bia Davou during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
A man stands behind the installation 'Sails' by Greek artist Bia Davou during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

A visitor stands in the illuminated work 'The Parthenon of Books' by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Thursday, June 8, 2017. For 100 days the curators of the exhibition have invited more than 160 international artists to create installations for the event. documenta 14, which is held once every five years, will be open to public from June 10, 2017 until Sept. 17, 2017.
A visitor walks around the installation
A visitor walks behind the installation 'Pile o Sapmi', a curtain made out of reindeer skulls by Norwegian artist Maret Anne Sara during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Visitors stand in front of the installation 'Mill of Blood' by Mexican artist Antonio Vega Macotela during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2017.
Artist Marie Cool Fabio Balducci performs in front of the painting 'Without title'
Visitors relax in the installation 'Lines'
A man performs in front of the light installation 'Staging: Lighting Wall 1' by New York-based artist Maria Hassabi during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2017.
A visitor looks into a historical gate
A visitor stands in front of a painting by Senegalese artist El Hadji Sy during the press preview of the documenta 14, the world's most significant exhibition of contemporary art, in Kassel, Germany, Friday, June 9, 2017.
A visitor walks behind the installation 'Jali'
A visitor walks in front of the video installation 'Byzantion'

The Associated Press

BERLIN —

A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year's documenta exhibition of contemporary art.

The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.

Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.

One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.

____

http://www.documenta14.de/en/

