Posted: March 06, 2017

Become A HITS HIGH Student Of The Week

Attention South Florida High School Students! Download the free HITS 97.3 APP and click on the "HITS HIGH Student Of The Week" button to register for a chance to become the HITS HIGH Student Of The Week; brought to you by 1-800-411-PAIN!

Each Thursday night, the HITS HIGH Student Of The Week joins Al P inside the HITS 97.3 studio with 9 friends to host the HITS 8 At 8 Countdown!

In order to be a HITS HIGH Student Of The Week, you must:

  • Be a High School Student of Broward County or Miami-Dade County.
  • Have a GPA 3.5 or higher.
  • Be escorted by a parental guardian to the station. Parental Guardian(s) are not considered apart of the total of the HITS HIGH School Student Of The Week’s group of 9 friends. 

Courtesy of 1-800-411-PAIN, and Miami’s NEW Number One For ALL THE HITS...the New HITS 97.3! Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP!

Select your DOWNLOAD BELOW!

