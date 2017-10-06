Party with the HITS Fam as the New HITS 97.3 shuts down East Flagler Street, from Biscayne Blvd. to SE 2nd Avenue, for the BIGGEST Halloween Block Party in Downtown Miami, Saturday October 28th from 3pm until 12midnight!
This is an ALL AGES event and it's FREE for everyone!
TWO STAGES WITH LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Catch the HITS Fam on the HITS 97.3 Flagler Fright stage. Come to the Radio Lollipop stage, for an afternoon of magician Danny Hernandez’s spooktacular magic show, followed by the Kids Costume Contest. If the show doesn’t make you feel the magic, maybe the cash prize will! Stay until evening and be blown away by the spirit and talent of Miami’s famed youth pop stars Teenear, Liz Elias, and Angelic!
PUP UP DOG PARK Let your pooch join the fun! Enter them in our Pup Up Costume Contest for a chance to win cash prizes.
FLAGLER FRIGHT LOUNGE Sip on cocktails while dancing to DJ Laz, while viewing an interactive screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show.
FAMILY FUN ZONE Watch a magic show, get your face painted, jump in bounce houses and go trick or treating!
HAUNTED MARKET Shop Miami's fantastic artisan vendors in a beautiful spooky setting.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself