Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 08, 2017

HITS 97.3 Presents HITS LIVE Starring Jorge Blanco

Comments

The New HITS 97.3 presents HITS LIVE starring Jorge Blanco at the HITS LIVE Penthouse Studio, Monday June 12th!

Register to WIN access for YOU and YOUR FRIENDS to hang out with Jorge Blanco, ask questions, take pics, and check out an exclusive performance by Jorge Blanco, by downloading the HITS 97.3 APP and click on the "HITS LIVE Starring Jorge Blanco" button!

Courtesy of Lexus Of North MiamiLexus Of Pembroke PinesCraig Zinn Automotive Group, Hollywood Records, and Miami's New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP

Select your download below.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation