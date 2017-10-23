The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Bebe Rexha back to South Florida when the “Bebe & Bassy Tour” takes over Culture Room in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Monday October 30th!

Download the HITS 97.3 APP, click on the “See & Meet Bebe Rexha” button, and register for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see Bebe Rexha & Marc E. Bassy, with HITS 97.3 exclusive VIP access to meet Bebe Rexha before the show!

***DAILY WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED BY KIMMY B DURING THE 3PM HOUR, MONDAY OCTOBER 23RD-FRIDAY OCTOBER 27TH ON HITS 97.3!***

Purchase your tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Brought to you by Warner Brothers Records, and Miami’s New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP!

Select your download below!