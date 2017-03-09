Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 09, 2017

The New HITS 97.3 Wants To PAY YOUR BILLS!

Comments

The New HITS 97.3 has your chance to WIN $1,000 to PAY YOUR BILLS!

Listen weekdays to HITS 97.3 for the “HITS KEYWORD” at the top of the hour at 8am10am, Noon, 2pm & 4pm!

When you hear it, you’ve got 15 minutes to TEXT the “HITS KEYWORD” to 7-0-1-2-3 and you’ll automatically be in the running to WIN $1,000 to PAY YOUR BILLS!

Plus - all winners are qualified to WIN an additional $10,000!

Standard text and message fees may apply. Must be 18+ to WIN.
Click Here For Contest Rules

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation