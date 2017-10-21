The New HITS 97.3 & The Pride Center at Equality Park presents "Wicked Manors: HeroIcons"!

This historic, entertaining block party will occur on Halloween night from 7pm until 11pm!

This year’s theme for Wicked Manors is "HeroIcon (Heros & Icons)" and over 15,000 costumed revelers are anticipated to gather on Wilton Drive! Traffic will be prohibited to provide a safe area for guests to celebrate and HAVE A MAGICAL SCARY NIGHT!

Miss Bryan & Janetzy of the DJ Laz Morning Show and Kimmy B will be hosting the New HITS 97.3 stage as the night will feature music, fab decor and many costume contests!

All proceeds of this event go to support the vital programs and services of The Pride Center!

To pre-purchase drink tickets or to donate to the event, visit WickedManors.org!

Brought to you by AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Hunters Nightclub, and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS…The New HITS 97.3!