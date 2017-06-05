WIN An All Inclusive Vacation To Punta Cana

The New HITS 97.3 is sending you to the Dominican Republic!

Download the free HITS 97.3 APP and click on the "Getaway To Punta Cana" button to register for your chance to WIN an “all inclusive” seven night luxurious getaway for two to Punta Cana to enjoy white sand beaches, amazing outdoor activities, world-class restaurants, and more!

Trip includes:

Round-trip airfare for two, direct flight Miami-Punta Cana

8-day, 7 night stay for two at a luxury resort (all-inclusive meals & drinks)

Airport-hotel-airport transportation

US and Dominican Republic airport taxes

***Kimmy B will announce winner during the 6pm hour, Friday June 16th***

Winner & Guest Must Be 21+!

Vacation Store Miami offers All Inclusive Vacations at unbelievable discounts on an extensive selection of resorts in the Caribbean. Let our professional staff help you find your perfect family vacation, weekend getaway, spring break vacation or that special honeymoon.

Courtesy of Vacation Store Of Miami, and Miami's New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP!

SELECT YOUR DOWNLOAD BELOW!