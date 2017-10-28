Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 28, 2017

WIN 3-Day Passes To The Miami Tattoo Arts Convention

Comments

The 1st Annual Miami Tattoo Arts Convention will take place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, November 10th through the 12th!

Over 300 of the World's Best tattoo artists, tattooing live! Sideshow acts, death defying human suspension, tattoo contests, meet tattoo TV-celebrities from Ink Master and more!

Listen weekdays to Mike Kruz during the 12noon hour for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-Day Passes to the Miami Tattoo Arts Convention!

Tickets are only sold at the show! Only $20/Day, $40/3-Day Pass!

Show Times

  • Friday 11/10: 2pm – 12mid
  • Saturday 11/11: 11am – 12mid
  • Sunday 11/12: 11am – 8pm

Get more details at VillianArts.com!

From Villian Arts, and Miami’s New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation