WIN 3-Day Passes To The Miami Tattoo Arts Convention

The 1st Annual Miami Tattoo Arts Convention will take place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, November 10th through the 12th!

Over 300 of the World's Best tattoo artists, tattooing live! Sideshow acts, death defying human suspension, tattoo contests, meet tattoo TV-celebrities from Ink Master and more!

Listen weekdays to Mike Kruz during the 12noon hour for your chance to WIN a pair of 3-Day Passes to the Miami Tattoo Arts Convention!

Tickets are only sold at the show! Only $20/Day, $40/3-Day Pass!

Show Times

Friday 11/10: 2pm – 12mid

2pm – 12mid Saturday 11/11: 11am – 12mid

11am – 12mid Sunday 11/12: 11am – 8pm

Get more details at VillianArts.com!

From Villian Arts, and Miami’s New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!