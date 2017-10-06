Now Playing
Posted: October 06, 2017

WIN FRONT ROW Tickets To See Bruno Mars

The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Bruno Mars back to South Florida when the “24K Magic World Tour” takes over the BB&T Center, Sunday October 15th! 

Download the HITS 97.3 APP, click on the “WIN Bruno Mars FRONT ROW Tickets” button, and register for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see Bruno Mars, plus qualify for the GRAND PRIZE - a ticket upgrade to experience the show from the best seats in the house - UPCLOSE - FRONT ROW

***DAILY WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED BY THE DJ LAZ MORNING SHOW DURING THE 8AM HOUR, MONDAY OCTOBER 9TH-FRIDAY OCTOBER 13TH! GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE ANNOUNCED BY THE DJ LAZ MORNING SHOW DURING THE 9AM HOUR DURING THE 9AM HOUR ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 13TH ON HITS 97.3!***

Brought to you by Atlantic Records, Live Nation, and Miami’s New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

MUST BE 18+!

Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP!

