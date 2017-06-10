Now Playing
Posted: June 10, 2017

WIN Harry Styles Tickets

The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Harry Styles back to South Florida when he takes over the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Saturday June 9th 2018!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 7am hour & Al P at 8pm during the “HITS 8 At 8” to WINpair of tickets to the concert...before they go on sale Friday June 16th at 10am!

Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!

