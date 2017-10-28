WIN IMAX Tickets To See Justice League

The New HITS 97.3 has your IMAX tickets to the highly anticipated highly anticipated superhero film - “Justice League”!

Months after the events of Batman vs. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy.

Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince's assembled team of metahumans face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Willem D afoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen and J. K. Simmons. This film is Rated PG-13.

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 9am hour & to Al P at 8pm during the “HITS 8 At 8” for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see the epic film - “Justice League”- at the AutoNation IMAX Theater at the Museum Of Discovery & Science, presented in IMAX Digital Format with 4K Laser 2D format, playing Thursday November 16th through Wednesday November 29th!

Tickets on sale NOW at MODS.org!

From the Museum Of Discovery & Science, and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...The New HITS 97.3!