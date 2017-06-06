Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: June 06, 2017

WIN Jon Bellion Tickets

Comments

The New HITS 97.3 welcomes back to Miami, Jon Bellion, when “The Human Condition Tour Part 3” takes over the Fillmore Miami Beach, Wednesday November 1st!

Tune in weeknights to Al P at 8pm during the “HITS 8 At 8” hour for your shot to WINpair of tickets to the concert!

Purchase tickets online at LiveNation.com!

Brought to you by Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation