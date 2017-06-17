Sign in with your existing account
WIN Lorde Tickets
The
New HITS 97.3 welcomes Lorde to South Florida when the “Melodrama World Tour” takes over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Thursday April 12th 2018!
Listen
to the weekdays DJ Laz Morning Show during the 7am hour & Kimmy B at 5pm during the to “HITS Ride At 5 HITS Mix” WIN a pair of tickets to the concert...
before they go on sale Friday June 23rd at 10am!
Purchase tickets online at
Ticketmaster.com!
Brought to you by
AGE and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!
