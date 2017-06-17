WIN Lorde Tickets

The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Lorde to South Florida when the “Melodrama World Tour” takes over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Thursday April 12th 2018!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 7am hour & Kimmy B at 5pm during the “HITS Ride At 5 HITS Mix” to WIN a pair of tickets to the concert...before they go on sale Friday June 23rd at 10am!

Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by AGE and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!