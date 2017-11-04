Sign in with your existing account
Posted: November 04, 2017
WIN Maroon 5 Tickets
The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels back to South Florida when the Red Pill Blues Tour takes over the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Sunday June 17th!
Listen weekday afternoons to Kimmy B at 5pm during the “Ride At 5 HITS Mix” for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets!
Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!
Brought to you by Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!
YOU SERVED US! NOW IT’S TIME WE SERVE YOU
