Posted: September 16, 2017
WIN Niall Horan Tickets
Niall Horan’s Miami tour stop at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Monday November 6th, is SOLD OUT! BUT - The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Niall Horan BACK to South Florida when the “Flicker Sessions Tour” takes over the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Sunday September 23rd!
Tune in
to weekdays Kimmy B at 5pm for the for your chance to “Ride At 5 HITS Mix” WIN tickets! When you hear Niall Horan’s song play during the “Slow Hands” , be “Ride At 5” caller 9 at 1-866-227-9730 to WIN a pair of tickets to the concert...
even before they go on sale!
Purchase tickets online at
LiveNation.com!
Brought to you by Capitol Records,
Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!
