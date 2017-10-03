Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 03, 2017

WIN OUTshine Film Festival Tickets

Comments

The 9th Annual Fort Lauderdale OUTshine Film Festival kicks off with an “Opening Night Film & Party” at the NSU Art Museum Theatre, Friday night October 6th! 

The night with feature the debut of the film “Close Knit”, followed by a celebrity studded red carpet and gala!

Over 50 new films we be featured at the Gateway and Saber Theaters, over two weekends, through Sunday October 15th! 

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show for your chance to WIN tickets to the “Opening Night Film & Party”!

For tickets, and full list of film screenings, visit OUTshineFilm.com!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation