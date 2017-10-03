WIN OUTshine Film Festival Tickets

The 9th Annual Fort Lauderdale OUTshine Film Festival kicks off with an “Opening Night Film & Party” at the NSU Art Museum Theatre, Friday night October 6th!

The night with feature the debut of the film “Close Knit”, followed by a celebrity studded red carpet and gala!

Over 50 new films we be featured at the Gateway and Saber Theaters, over two weekends, through Sunday October 15th!

For tickets, and full list of film screenings, visit OUTshineFilm.com!