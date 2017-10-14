Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 14, 2017

WIN Pink Tickets

Comments

Pink makes her highly anticipated return to South Florida when the “Beautiful Trauma” Tour takes over the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Wednesday April 25th!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show at 6:50am during “Blown Off” & Kimmy B at 5pm during the “Ride At 5 HITS Mix” for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the concert!

Purchase your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by Live Nation, and Miami’s New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation