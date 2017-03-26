Now Playing
Posted: March 26, 2017

WIN Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias Tickets

Miami’s own Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias return home when they take the stage together at the American Airlines Arena, Friday June 23rd! 

Tune in weekdays to The DJ Laz Morning Show during the 7am hour for your shot to WINpair of tickets to the concert!

Purchase your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!

