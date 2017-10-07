Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 07, 2017

WIN Sam Smith Tickets

Comments

Sam Smith makes his highly anticipated return to Miami when his North American “The Thrill Of It All” Tour takes over the American Airlines Arena, Saturday July 14th!

Listen weekdays to Kimmy B at 5pm during the “Ride At 5 HITS Mix” for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the concert! When you hear a Sam Smith song play during the mix, be caller 9 at 1-866-227-9730 to WIN! 

Purchase your tickets online at Ticketmaster.com starting Thursday October 12th at 10am!

Brought to you by AEG Presents, and Miami’s New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation