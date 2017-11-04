WIN Santa’s Enchanted Forest Tickets

Back for its 35th year, Santa's Enchanted Forest, The World’s Largest Holiday Theme Park, features over 100 rides, shows, games and attractions at Miami’s Tropical Park!

Thousands of visitors come every year to experience the magic of South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree, millions of dazzling lights, hundreds of themed displays, festive Christmas music, delicious foods from around the world, live show entertainment and carnival rides suited for the entire family.

Dates & Hours Of Operation: Open NOW thru January 7th. 5PM - 12Midnight. Including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day! Open New Year's Eve until 11pm.

Rides, shows and parking are FREE with paid admission. Pay one price and ride over and over and over again.

Get more details at SantasEnchantedForest.com.

