Back for its 35th year, Santa's Enchanted Forest, The World’s Largest Holiday Theme Park, features over 100 rides, shows, games and attractions.

Thousands of visitors come every year to experience the magic of South Florida’s tallest Christmas tree, millions of dazzling lights, hundreds of themed displays, festive Christmas music, delicious foods from around the world, live show entertainment and carnival rides suited for the entire family.

Dates & Hours Of Operation: Open Thursday November 2nd thru January 7th. 5PM - 12Midnight. Including Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year's Day! Open New Year's Eve until 11pm.

Rides, shows and parking are FREE with paid admission. Pay one price and ride over and over and over again.

Get your “EARLY ELF” Season Passes NOW until Thursday November 2nd - SAVE UP TO 30%!

Unlimited Park Admission to Santa's for the entire 2017 season with NO blackout restrictions .

to Santa's for the entire 2017 season with . ALL carnival rides, roller coasters, shows, lights, displays, PLUS parking.

carnival rides, roller coasters, shows, lights, displays, parking. Exclusive "Park Perks" throughout the season.

Get more details at SantasEnchantedForest.com.

Download the HITS 97.3 APP, click on the "WIN Santa’s Enchanted Forest Season Passes" button, and register for your chance to WIN a pair of Season Passes to Santa’s Enchanted Forest!

***Winner will be announced during the 3pm hour with Kimmy B , Thursday November 2nd!***

Courtesy of Santa's Enchanted Forest, and Miami's New Number One For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP!

Select your download below!