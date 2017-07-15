Now Playing
Posted: July 15, 2017

WIN Shaggy Tickets

Shaggy takes over Revolution Live in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Thursday November 9th! 

Listen weekdays to Kimmy B during the 4pm hour and Al P at 8pm during the “HITS 8 At 8” your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to the concert!

Purchase your tickets at Ticketmaster.com!

Courtesy of Live Nation, and Miami’s New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

