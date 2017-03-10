WIN Ed Sheeran Tickets...Before They Go On Sale!

Ed Sheeran makes his highly anticipated return to South Florida when the "North American Divide Tour" takes over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Wednesday August 30th!

You can purchase your tickets starting Friday March 17th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com, or you can WIN a free pair on the New HITS 97.3...before they go on sale!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 7am hour for your chance to WIN tickets to the show!

From AEG Live and Miami's New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!