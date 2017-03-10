Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 10, 2017

WIN Ed Sheeran Tickets...Before They Go On Sale!

Comments

Ed Sheeran makes his highly anticipated return to South Florida when the "North American Divide Tour" takes over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Wednesday August 30th!

You can purchase your tickets starting Friday March 17th at 10am at Ticketmaster.com, or you can WIN a free pair on the New HITS 97.3...before they go on sale!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 7am hour for your chance to WIN tickets to the show!

From AEG Live and Miami's New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation