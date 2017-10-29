WIN Smoothie King Gift Cards For You & Three Friends

The New HITS 97.3 wants to hook you & your friends up with Smoothie King’s Immune Builder Smoothies!

Stay strong with Immune Builder Smoothies, available in Mixed Berry, Orange, and NEW Pumpkin Spice!

Smoothie King’s NEW Immune Builder Pumpkin Spice Smoothie is blended with organic pumpkin, iron and calcium, and more than 300 percent of your daily vitamin C.

Only at Smoothie King! Smoothies With a Purpose.

Download the HITS 97.3 APP, click on the "WIN You & Your Friends Smoothie King!" button, and register for your chance to WIN FOUR $25 Smoothie King Gift Cards for you to share with three friends!

***Winner will be announced by Mike Kruz during the 1pm hour, Friday November 3rd!***

Learn more about Smoothie King at Smoothie King.com!

From Smoothie King, and Miami's New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

Good luck and have fun with the New HITS 97.3 APP!

Select your download below.