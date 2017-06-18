Now Playing
Posted: June 18, 2017

WIN Summer Savings Passes

Visit South Florida’s FOUR top attractions with ONE pass for a summer of FUN!

The “Summer Savings Pass” gives you unlimited visits to the Museum Of Discovery & Science, Zoo Miami, Miami Seaquarium, and Lion Country Safari, NOW through September 30th! 

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 9am hour for your chance to WIN FOUR Summer Savings Passes!

For more information on the Summer Savings Pass visit SummerSavingsPass.com!

Courtesy of Museum Of Discovery & Science, and Miami New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!

