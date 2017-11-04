WIN Tickets To “Harry Potter & The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert

The New HITS 97.3 has your tickets to “Harry Potter & The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert!

Relive the adventure of Harry and his friends as a live symphony orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score with the full movie on the big screen!

Listen weekday mornings to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 8am hour for your chance to WIN a FOUR TICKETS to join Miss Bryan at the South Florida premiere of “Harry Potter & The Chamber Of Secrets” In Concert at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Saturday November 25th!

Get more details, including ticket information, at ArshtCenter.org.

Courtesy of the Adrienne Arsht Center, and Miami’s New #1 For ALL THE HITS...the New HITS 97.3!

