WIN Tickets To Miami Seaquarium’s Monster Splash

The New HITS 97.3 has your tickets to Monster Splash: A Halloween Celebration at the Miami Seaquarium happening Saturday October 28th & Sunday October 29th!

Little ghosts and goblins get set for big fun at Miami’s biggest kid-friendly Halloween Extravaganza Monster Splash – a Daytime Bash from 11am until 4pm with more ghoulish treats and ghostly fun than ever before, this year’s event features a picture perfect Pumpkin Patch, Inflatables, Flipper’s Dance Party, Rides, Trick-or-Treating and much more! Monster Splash Daytime Bash is a safe Halloween alternative for kids and their families.

Trick-or-treating

Make sure to stop by Sharky’s Sweet Tooth Stations located throughout the park for special treats for the little ones.

Rides and inflatables

Kiddie rides and bounce houses at the Little Monster Play Area.

Flipper’s dance party

Join Flipper and his friends as they dance to their favorite tunes.

Create a scarecrow

Kids will enjoy making a unique scarecrow. (While supplies last.)

Pumpkin patch

Pick your favorite pumpkin and decorate it. Prices vary. And so much more.

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 9am hour for your chance to WIN a FOUR PACK of tickets!

Get more details, including ticket information, MiamiSeaquarium.com!

Courtesy of Miami Seaquarium, and Miami’s New #1 For ALL THE HITS...The New HITS 97.3!