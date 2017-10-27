WIN Tickets To See Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled

The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled back to Miami when they take over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Friday March 30th!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show at 6:50am during “Blown Off” & Kimmy B at 5pm during the “Ride At 5 HITS Mix” for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets!

Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!