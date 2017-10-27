Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: October 27, 2017

WIN Tickets To See Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled

Comments

The New HITS 97.3 welcomes Demi Lovato & DJ Khaled back to Miami when they take over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Friday March 30th!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show at 6:50am during “Blown Off” & Kimmy B at 5pm during the “Ride At 5 HITS Mix” for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets!

Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Brought to you by Live Nation and Miami's New #1 For All The HITS...the New HITS 97.3!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation