WIN Tickets To The IMAX 3D Advance Screening Of Thor: Ragnarok

The New HITS 97.3 invites you to the HITS 97.3 EXCLUSIVE IMAX 3D Advance Screening of the highly anticipated superhero film - “Thor: Ragnarok”, Monday night October 30th!

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Ragnarok,” Thoris imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, and Anthony Hopkins. This film is Rated PG-13.

Listen ALL WEEKEND LONG for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see the epic film in IMAX 3D - “Thor: Ragnarok” - FIRST!!!...at AMC Sunset Place 24 in South Miami...before it’s official theater release, Friday November 3rd! Hosted by the DJ Laz Morning Show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Limit two (2) admit-one passes per person. This film is rated PG-13. Must be 18 years of age or older to win passes. Employees of all promotional partners and their agencies are not eligible. SEATING IS LIMITED, SO ARRIVE EARLY. PASS DOES NOT GUARANTEE A SEAT AT THE SCREENING. Refer to screening pass for further restrictions. ONE ENTRY PER PERSON.