WIN Tickets To WWE Monday Night RAW

Kickoff 2018 with the WWE Superstars when WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Miami for the first time in almost 2 years at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Monday night January 1st!

Featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bray Wyatt, RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, The Hardy Boyz, Sheamus & Cesaro, Gallows & Anderson, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore, Goldust, R-Truth & many more!*

Listen weekdays to Kimmy B during the 6pm hour for your chance to WIN a pair of tickets to WWE Monday Night RAW!

Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Get the latest updates at WWE.com!

Courtesy of WWE, and Miami’s New #1 For ALL THE HITS...the New HITS 97.3!

*Card Subject To Change