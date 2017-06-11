WIN WWE LIVE: Summerslam Heatwave Tour Tickets

The WWE Superstars return to Miami when WWE LIVE: Summerslam Heatwave Tour takes over the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Sunday August 13th!

Featuring Randy Orton, AJ Styles, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, United States Champion Kevin Owens, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Shinsuke Nakamura, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Dolph Ziggler, The New Day, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Uso, Sami Zayn, and many more!

Listen weekdays to the DJ Laz Morning Show during the 8am hour & Kimmy B during the 4pm hour for your chance to WIN tickets to the show!

Purchase tickets online at Ticketmaster.com!

Get the latest updates at WWE.com!

