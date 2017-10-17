Cookie Monster has a new job: Food truck owner, chef

Gail Oskin

The Cookie Monster poses at Children's Hospital Boston .

By Nicole Villalpando, Austin360.com

The next season of “Sesame Street” begins Nov. 11 on HBO, followed by a spring debut on PBS.

What’s new for the season? Definitely more kindness episodes, more episodes talking about differences and recognizing that people can be different because of race, ethnicity, economics, abilities and more.

>> Read more trending news

Last season, “Sesame Street” introduced Julia, a muppet with autism.

>>RELATED: WE All WIN WHEN “SESAME STREET” INVITES MUPPET WITH AUTISM TO PLAY

But also new this season, Cookie Monster is getting his own food truck.

He’s teaming up with a new friend named Gonger. The two will go on a road trip to find the main ingredient, Fox News reported.

For example, in the opening episode, he needs apples, so he heads to an apple orchard. Throughout the season he’ll investigate where cranberries, avocados, tortillas, pineapples, maple syrup, pasta and milk come from.



The idea behind the few feature is to have kids learn how food’s made and then eat healthier because of it.

They will also have some big-named chefs helping them create meals like Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi who will visit for the “international street food fair,” Fox News reported.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

