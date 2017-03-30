Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 30, 2017

Cosby prosecutors seek to use talk of quaaludes, Spanish fly

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly. In a court filing Thursday, March 30, 2017, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly. In a court filing Thursday, March 30, 2017, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book "Childhood" and in an interview that year with Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA —

Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

In a suburban Philadelphia court filing Thursday, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book "Childhood" and in an interview that year with Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs.

Cosby's lawyers want the judge to exclude his deposition testimony about quaaludes and his discussion of extramarital liaisons spanning 50 years.

Spanish fly is made from a green beetle called the Spanish fly. Cosby says in the "Childhood" book he and his friends needed the Spanish fly potion because girls were "never in the mood" for them.

A hearing on the pretrial evidence is scheduled Monday.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation