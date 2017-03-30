Cosby prosecutors seek to use talk of quaaludes, Spanish fly

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly. In a court filing Thursday, March 30, 2017, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book "Childhood" and in an interview that year with Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The Associated Press