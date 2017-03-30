Cosby prosecutors seek to use talk of quaaludes, Spanish fly

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors hoping to use Bill Cosby's explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in his sexual-assault trial also want to use references he made about trying to slip women the aphrodisiac Spanish fly. In a court filing Thursday, March 30, 2017, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his 1991 book "Childhood" and in an interview that year with Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Associated Press

Prosecutors preparing to try actor Bill Cosby on sexual-assault charges want to use not only his explosive deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women before sex but also his 1991 riffs on trying to slip women the supposed aphrodisiac Spanish fly.

In a court filing Thursday, they quote Cosby making Spanish fly references in his book "Childhood" and in an interview with talk show host Larry King. They say the comments show his familiarity with date rape drugs and should not be dismissed as "merely jokes."

"Defendant may cling to the cloak of comedy to avoid culpability," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele wrote. "(But) these are powerful and damaging admissions, in two instances coming straight from the defendant's mouth and in the other from the tip of his pen."

A hearing on the trial evidence is scheduled for Monday.

Spanish fly is made from a green beetle called the Spanish fly, in the family of blister beetles. Cosby says in the "Childhood" book he and his friends needed the Spanish fly potion because girls were "never in the mood for us." He lays out a story about the boys first trying to mix the powder in a drink and then sprinkling it on cookies they offered girls at a party. In the end, it failed to have the desired effect.

On the talk show, Cosby told King that boys "from age 11 on up to death" sought out Spanish fly.

"Put it in a drink. ... The girl would drink it and," Cosby began.

"And she's yours," King said.

"Hello, America," Cosby replied.

Cosby, once known as America's Dad for his beloved portrayal of Dr. Cliff Huxtable on his top-ranked "The Cosby Show" in the 1980s and '90s, is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University basketball team manager, Andrea Constand, at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He's charged with felony sexual assault. Dozens of women have raised similar claims against him, but Montgomery Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill has ruled that only one of them can testify at the June 5 trial.

Steele argued that the Spanish fly stories should be admitted in keeping with a Pennsylvania court ruling that allowed a jury to hear rap lyrics about a plan to kill someone to suggest the person's state of mind.

Cosby's lawyer did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday.

Cosby, in the decade-old deposition, said he got seven prescriptions for quaaludes in the 1970s, intending not to use them but to give to women he was pursuing for sex. The powerful sedatives were banned in 1983, and Cosby said he no longer had them when he met Constand 20 years later.

Defense lawyers say any reference to quaaludes should therefore be excluded from the trial. They also want the judge to exclude Cosby's deposition testimony about what he calls a long string of consensual affairs and sexual liaisons.

Cosby, who has been married for decades, sat for the deposition after Constand sued him for defamation and battery in 2005. He later settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed sum. He has pleaded not guilty in the criminal case, which was filed in late 2015.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they give permission, which Constand has done.