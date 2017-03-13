Now Playing
Posted: March 13, 2017

Criss Angel blames poor eating, sleeping for Vegas mishap

FILE - In this June 22, 2011, file photo, Criss Angel appears on the red carpet before the 2011 NHL Awards, in Las Vegas. Angel told ABC News a poor diet and lack of sleep for an on stage mishap on March 10, 2017, that sent him to a Las Vegas hospital. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS —

Criss Angel is blaming a poor diet and lack of sleep for an on stage mishap that sent him to a hospital.

The 49-year-old magician was attempting a trick at his Las Vegas show Friday where he tries to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down. Angel lost consciousness and was lowered to the stage while the crowd looked on.

He tells ABC News this was the first time he lost consciousness during a show. He explains that he hasn't been eating properly, has only been sleeping about two hours a night and wasn't hydrated. Angel returned to the stage the next day and successfully completed the trick.

