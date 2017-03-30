Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 30, 2017

G7 culture ministers discuss threat of cultural trafficking

Comments
Canada's Culture Minister Melanie Joly, left, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, center, and French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay, meet the media during a first-ever G7 Culture ministers meeting in Florence, Italy, March 30, 2017. (Maurizio Degl' Innocenti/ANSA via AP)
Canada's Culture Minister Melanie Joly, left, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, center, and French Culture Minister Audrey Azoulay, meet the media during a first-ever G7 Culture ministers meeting in Florence, Italy, March 30, 2017. (Maurizio Degl' Innocenti/ANSA via AP)

Related

View Larger
G7 culture ministers discuss threat of cultural trafficking
US Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Bruce Wharton, right, is welcomed by Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini as she arrives for a first-ever G7 Culture ministers meeting in Florence, Italy, Thursday, March 30, 2017.
View Larger
G7 culture ministers discuss threat of cultural trafficking
Culture Minister of France, Audrey Azoulay, right, is welcomed by Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini as she arrives for a first-ever G7 Culture ministers meeting in Florence, Italy, March 30, 2017.
View Larger
G7 culture ministers discuss threat of cultural trafficking
UNESCO General Director Irina Bokova, right, is welcomed by Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini as she arrives for a first-ever G7 Culture ministers meeting in Florence, Italy, March 30, 2017.
View Larger
G7 culture ministers discuss threat of cultural trafficking
Canada's Culture Minister Melanie Joly, right, is welcomed by Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini as she arrives for a first-ever G7 Culture ministers meeting in Florence, Italy, March 30, 2017.

The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Italy —

During their first formal meeting ever, Group of Seven industrialized nations culture ministers have discussed the looting and trafficking of cultural treasures by extremist organizations.

The topic was on the table both during technical sessions by experts and law enforcement and during the afternoon meeting of G-7 cultural ministers and top officials on Thursday.

U.S. Ambassador Bruce Wharton, acting undersecretary for public diplomacy, told reporters that the ministers discussed the grave risk posed by "looting and trafficking at the hands of terrorist organizations and criminal networks."

He cited the pillaging of heritage sites in Timbuktu in Mali, Palmyra in Syria and the Mosul museum in Iraq, which experts are just beginning to assess after 2 ½ years in the hands of Islamic State group extremists.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation