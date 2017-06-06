Cyndi Lauper to help turn 'Working Girl' film into a musical

FILE - In this April 3, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London. “Working Girl,” the story of a secretary who breaks out of the typing pool, is heading to the stage as a musical and Lauper will be writing the songs. A production timeline will be announced at a later date. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

AP Entertainment Writer