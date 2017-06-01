Cyndi Lauper to receive Logo's 2017 Trailblazer Honor

FILE - In this April 3, 2016 file photo, actress and singer Cyndi Lauper poses for photographers upon arrival at the Olivier Awards in London. Logo is honoring Cyndi Lauper at the 2017 Trailblazer Honors for her longtime work as a LGBT activist. The Trailblazer Honors will be held in New York on June 22, 2017, and will air the following day on VH1 and Logo. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press