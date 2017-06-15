Czech sculptor Olbram Zoubek dies at age 91

FILE - In this April 18, 2016, file photo, Czech sculptor Olbram Zoubek poses with some of his sculptures in Prague. Zoubek who gained notoriety for taking the death mask of a Charles University student, has died at the age of 91, in Prague, according to Czech Culture Ministry, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Katerina Sulova/CTK via AP)

The Associated Press

Sculptor Olbram Zoubek, an artist known for taking a death mask of a Charles University student who burned himself to death to protest the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia, has died at age 91.

The Culture Ministry says Zoubek died Thursday in Prague, citing his family.

Jan Palach set himself ablaze in Prague on Jan. 16, 1969, five months after the Warsaw Pact countries crushed the liberal reforms known as the Prague Spring. He died three days later.

Zoubek also made a gravestone for Palach, which was removed by the hard-line Communist regime. Zoubek was also persecuted by the authorities.

His memorial plaque for Palach was unveiled in Prague after the 1989 anti-Communist Velvet Revolution.

Zoubek's most visible work is his Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Prague.