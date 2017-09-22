Daddy Yankee's fans fill 4 trucks with donations in NY

FILE - In this April 28, 2016 file photo, singer Daddy Yankee performs during the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. Daddy Yankee’s fans filled four trucks on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, during his concert in New York City with donations after the star’s call for help to aid the communities of his native Puerto Rico, hit by hurricane Maria, and Mexico, hit by a 7.1 earthquake, this week. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Associated Press

When Daddy Yankee calls, people answer. So when the reggaeton star went on social media to ask fans to help victims of Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico and the earthquake in Mexico, his fans delivered with an avalanche of donations.

Diapers, bottled water, mosquito repellent and batteries for flashlights were some of the provisions gathered on Thursday night through the initiative, which was organized in a matter of hours with the help of the Puerto Rican Family Institute, the Hispanic Federation and the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

"I believe is a fact of life for the fortunate to help the unfortunate," the reggaeton superstar said in a statement on Friday, as he thanked his fans and volunteers for helping making this happen. "I am sure that God blesses the happy giver and those who help the ones in need."

Daddy Yankee also joined forces with the food bank Feeding America, which will bring donations to 78 municipalities in Puerto Rico, according to his Facebook page.

Daddy Yankee's publicist Manya Nevarez said he will continue his call for donations at other stops on his tour, and plans to visit Puerto Rico late next week to present some of the donations himself.

___

Follow Sigal Ratner-Arias on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner

___

Online:

http://www.daddyyankee.com