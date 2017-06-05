Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2017

Dan Aykroyd slams director over 'Ghostbusters' remake costs

FILE - In this July 21, 2014 file photo, Dan Aykroyd attends the world premiere of "Get On Up" in New York. During an appearance on British chat show "Sunday Brunch" on June 4, 2017, Aykroyd criticized the director last year’s “Ghostbusters” remake for spending too much money to make the film. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

The "Ghostbusters" reboot starred Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy and was helmed by "Bridesmaids" director Paul Feig.

Without mentioning Feig's name, Aykroyd said on the British chat show "Sunday Brunch" that the director didn't want to shoot scenes Aykroyd and others told him were necessary. He says the scenes were eventually added as reshoots and cost the production an additional $30 million to $40 million.

Aykroyd says he was "really happy with the movie," but says it cost too much for Sony Pictures to make a sequel.

Feig didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aykroyd co-wrote and starred in the original "Ghostbusters" and its 1989 sequel.

