Dana Canedy named administrator of Pulitzer Prizes

This undated image shows Dana Canedy. author of "A Journal for Jordan." Canedy, who won a Pulitzer Prize at The New York Times, was named administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes by the board and Columbia University in New York, which administers the prizes. She replaces Mike Pride, editor emeritus of the Concord Monitor in New Hampshire, and starts July 17. (Naum Kazhdan/The New York Times via AP)

The Associated Press