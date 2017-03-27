Now Playing
Posted: March 27, 2017

‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller says she's leaving show

TV personality Abby Lee Miller says she is quitting reality show
Michael Buckner
TV personality Abby Lee Miller says she is quitting reality show "Dance Moms." (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for LOGO)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Get ready to say goodbye to Abby Lee Miller, “Dance Moms” fans.

People reported that the dance instructor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news that she has resigned from the Lifetime series and accused the network of treating her “like dirt.”

“I will no longer take part in ‘Dance Moms,’” Miller wrote. “For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – to no avail!”

“I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt,” she wrote.

The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING - TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS... "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED - DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on

The network has not yet responded to the announcement. Miller is also in the middle of a bankruptcy fraud case.

In October 2015, Miller was charged after she attempted to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series, “Dance Moms,” and the spin-off, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” during her bankruptcy proceedings.

She allegedly hid the extra money in several bank accounts and was accused of having her friends hide money in plastic bags in their luggage in 2014, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Her sentencing court date was postponed in February.

