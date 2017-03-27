‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller says she's leaving show

Michael Buckner

TV personality Abby Lee Miller says she is quitting reality show "Dance Moms." (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for LOGO)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Get ready to say goodbye to Abby Lee Miller, “Dance Moms” fans.

People reported that the dance instructor took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news that she has resigned from the Lifetime series and accused the network of treating her “like dirt.”

“I will no longer take part in ‘Dance Moms,’” Miller wrote. “For the past six years/seven seasons I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes and costuming – to no avail!”

“I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt,” she wrote.

The network has not yet responded to the announcement. Miller is also in the middle of a bankruptcy fraud case.

In October 2015, Miller was charged after she attempted to hide $775,000 of income from her Lifetime series, “Dance Moms,” and the spin-off, “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition,” during her bankruptcy proceedings.

She allegedly hid the extra money in several bank accounts and was accused of having her friends hide money in plastic bags in their luggage in 2014, according to a report from The Associated Press.

Her sentencing court date was postponed in February.