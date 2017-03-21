Dancing With The Stars Premiere: Normani, Simone Biles & More!

Last night was the premiere of the new season of Dancing With The Stars, and they celebrated their 400th episode too!

It was a big night with non stop performances from the new cast that includes Erika Jayne from Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Normani from Fifth Harmony, Olympian Simone Biles among many others.

Check out Normani’s performance:

Check out Erika Jayne’s:

And check out Simone Bile’s performance, which the judges scored it the best of the night:

Who do YOU think will take the Mirrorball trophy this season?

~Miss Bryan