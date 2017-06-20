Daniel Day-Lewis no longer acting, his rep says

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 25: Daniel Day-Lewis attends Arthur Miller - One Night 100 Years Benefit at Lyceum Theatre on January 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

One of the most celebrated actors of this generation is retiring from acting, according to a report from Variety.

Daniel Day-Lewis’ spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, confirmed the news in a statement.

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years,” the statement said. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

The celebrated method actor has played writers, presidents and gang leaders over the course of his four-decade career. Those roles have led him to be the first actor to win three best actor Academy Awards.

In 1997, the actor moved to Italy and became a shoemaker for five years.

“I just wanted some time away from it all. I need that quite often. And I have felt like that ever since I got into acting,” he told The Observer in 2002. “When I was younger, I made some decisions that I shouldn't have. And, in hindsight, I've almost always been wrong when I haven't listened to myself. I have quite a strong feeling about when I should work and when I shouldn’t.”

In 2002, he returned to acting as Bill the Butcher in Martin Scorsese’s “Gangs of New York,” alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 60-year-old actor’s last film will be a fashion drama called “Phantom Thread,” which is scheduled for release Dec. 25, 2017.