Darlene Cates, 'What's Eating Gilbert Grape' star, dead at 69

FILE - In this July 20, 2012 file photo, Darlene Cates, poses for picture at her home in Forney, Texas. Cates, who played the housebound mother in the 1993 film "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," died at home in her sleep on Sunday morning, March 26, 2017. (Michael Ainsworth/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Rest in peace, Darlene Cates.

The actress who played Gilbert’s mother in the 1993 film "What's Eating Gilbert Grape" died in her sleep Sunday. She was 69 years old.

Cates was reportedly discovered when she appeared on an episode of “Sally Jessy Raphael.” The show was titled “Too Heavy to Leave Their House.”

On the episode, Cates opened up about her obesity and the pelvic infection that made her gain about 150 pounds. The screenwriter of “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” Peter Hedges, saw her on the show and decided to cast her in the role.

She later became one of the most iconic characters from the film.

